Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Australia ranks at number seven for highest global car ownership costs

June 17 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia ranks in the top 10 for high car ownership costs. Picture file
Australia ranks in the top 10 for high car ownership costs. Picture file

Australia is the seventh most expensive country to buy and run a car, according to new data from Compare the Market, which ranks 26 different countries for ownership expenses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.