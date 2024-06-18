Lucerne farm sale asks buyers to do their sums on the hay's value

Potential buyers of a lucerne farm at Cambrai in the Mount Lofty Ranges have a decision to make.
Do they buy the 287 hectares (709 acres) on offer walk-in walk-out for $1.75 million as listed, or buy it without its irrigation water and hay machinery for $1.55m?
The difference is $2468 per acre as is, or $2186/ac without.
The farm's hay production is a handy earner, according to agents who have offered the higher and lower pricing package.
A centre pivot takes advantage of the 198 megalitre water licence and an array of hay cutting, baling, transport machinery.
Minus its obvious productive capabilities, the farm also has lifestyle appeal which buyers may consider with its location about 100km north-east of Adelaide.
Agents from Inwood Real Estate say lucerne sales are buoyant.
Using agents' numbers, on today's maximum output of around 20,000 bales the reward is an estimated gross return of almost $290,000.
The farm is currently dedicated to three agricultural activities.
About 60 acres of lucerne is grown year-round watered from the main bore.
About 20,000 small bales are produced each year "but could be expanded", agents suggest. The irrigation pivot is only used to half its range.
About 350 acres of pasture/grazing country land is utilised for running Dorper sheep.
The third potential farm income earner is the 270 acres of remnant native bush which could be utilised for firewood production, agents say.
The lifestyle appeal is the outlook over Marne River valley from the existing five-bedroom homestead.
The farmland is mostly undulating with the native bush mostly at the eastern end of the property with a few pockets to the western end.
Six paddocks are fully fenced for sheep with stock water. Internal fencing is said to be good, boundary fencing is rated average.
The farm has sundry shedding including a large main shed.
The home overlooks the property's front pastures, Marne watercourse and large gum trees.
The farm machinery to be considered includes New Holland balers, tractors, manure spreader, plus assorted other trucks and machinery.
For more information contact Richard Inwood from Inwood Real Estate on 0428 606420.
