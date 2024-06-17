Farm Online
Gippsland Jersey turns to socials in a bid to find fresh markets

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
June 17 2024 - 7:00pm
Steve Ronalds and Sallie Jones, who founded Gippsland Jersey, have turned to social media to fill the gap that will be left when Coles cuts the amount of product it is taking. Picture supplied by Gippsland Jersey.
Gippsland Jersey is hopeful the company will find shelf space for its milk, after supermarket giant Coles slashed the number of stores where it is stocked by about 80 per cent.

