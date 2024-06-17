More setbacks ahead for ag interest rates, especially if Trump wins

Australia's much anticipated interest rate decline this year could quite likely become a rate rise by August, says Rabobank.
The agribusiness lender has actually tipped the prospect of two rises in the official Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate by year's end because of underlying inflationary pressures in the economy, and potentially because of Donald Trump.
Even without any rate increases, Rabobank has warned farm sector borrowers the current domestic and overseas economic trends suggested any RBA rate cuts may be as far away as late 2025, or early 2026.
Independent online lender, Judo Bank, has held a similar view for some months, suggesting a peak cash rate of up to 5.10 per cent was possible, and now tipping a rise to 4.8pc by November.
The RBA board meets this week, but despite recent higher than expected inflation data, the central bank is widely expected to keep its overnight cash rate on hold at 4.35pc.
However, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has broken ranks with its fellow "big four" rivals pouring cold water on hopes of a November RBA rate cut.
Although ANZ, the Bank of Queensland and a growing cohort of financial analysts have moved their expectations of a cut to February 2025, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank have stuck with November, at least until they digest the RBA's June meeting commentary.
Farm leaders have reported high interest rate "stickiness" prompting rising unease among farmers whose borrowing costs leapt this financial year, also coinciding with sliding commodity prices and dry conditions, or even too much rain on summer crops.
"The rapid rate rises we saw in 2022-23 didn't really flow through to many farm businesses until their loan arrangements rolled over to new terms in the past six months or so, just as cash flow conditions were tightening up, too," said AgForce Queensland president, Georgie Somerset.
She doubted if many farmers were doing their 2024-25 budgets expecting a drop in their interest costs any time soon.
The recent run of concerning national economic news, including persistent inflation, ongoing employment strength and firmer than anticipated household spending has convinced ANZ economists cuts were unlikely for at least six months, although the bank's outlook was more upbeat than Rabo's.
"Our economics team expects the first cash rate cut in February and a follow-up easing shortly thereafter - most likely in April, although May is possible," said ANZ agribusiness insights director, Michael Whitehead.
"We are retaining three cuts in our forecasts, but see the final cut being delayed until the final quarter of 2025."
Second tier lender, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank/Rural Bank, also tipped a February or March cut, while international giant, HSBC, expected no cuts until next year's June quarter, and possibly an increase this year.
Rabobank's global economics and markets executive director, Ben Picton, conceded the global agribusiness lender's forecast for a rate rise, made it "a bit of an outlier", but he noted the latest five-month high inflation figure of 3.6pc was substantially above market and RBA expectations of 3.4pc.
At the same time federal and state governments had handed down "expansionary" budgets with funds allocated to support consumer spending.
Rabo had also factored in the impact of a likely American presidential win for Donald Trump later this year, based on current predictions from US pollsters.
A Trump return to the White House was widely expected to refuel inflation in the US, Europe, China and elsewhere, largely on the back of his plans for a universal 10pc tariff on all US imports.
Any import restrictions would likely provoke retaliatory action to American exports around the globe, dampening global trade and triggering inflationary supply side restrictions across some goods categories.
"The international view always plays into our forecast for Australia - we want to tell our farm sector clients what risks are on the horizon for them to plan for," Mr Picton said.
Despite banking sector predictions since early this year tipping potential rate cuts starting by June, Rabobank was not expecting any cuts until the final quarter of 2025, if then.
"We don't think there will be any swift descent," he said.
"We'll certainly be listening very carefully for a shift in the tone of the RBA governor's warnings to households this week and watching her mood after next month's inflation numbers come out."
AgForce's Ms Somerset said the current economic mood and rate environment combined with the past year's depressed livestock prices were having an impact on farm liquidity and planning decisions.
Cash flow is tight, especially for farming businesses without a lot of scale- Georgie Somerset, AgForce Queensland
"People have raised the topic with me in recent weeks," she said.
"If you've already spent a lot of money feeding cattle or had a summer grain or cotton crop downgraded, cash flow is tight, especially for farming businesses without a lot of scale."
Her comments were supported by National Farmers Federation acting chief executive officer, Charlie Thomas, who noted farming costs had exploded in the past three years and higher interest rates in the past 18 months had subsequently increased pressure on many farmers.
"Steep rises in fuel, insurance, energy, and fertiliser have left many farmers feeling the squeeze," he said.
"While the government can't control these cost pressures directly, there's plenty it could do to help.
"Measures to improve access to workers, invest in infrastructure, improve fairness and access to markets could all help improve our fundamentals.
"We also have serious anti-farming policies like water buybacks or the live sheep ban weighing on confidence, which doesn't help."
On the other hand, fortunately, strong property asset growth meant, overall, producers were in historically strong equity positions and debt finance would continue to be important to ag sector growth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.