Glen Alpine showcases quality country in a picturesque valley

Glen Alpine Station is 3855 hectares (9525 acres) of quality Liverpool Plains country situated in a picturesque, secluded valley 35 minutes to Tamworth.
Located 6km from Werris Creek, 25km from Quirindi and 50km from Tamworth, the mixed cropping and grazing property is well suited growing winter and summer crops and forages.
Glen Alpine also has a cattle breeding, backgrounding and finishing program.
The undulating, arable land running through to slightly timbered grazing and areas of steeper timbered hills.
Soils range from heavy black basalts through to brown, black-brown and red-brown earths.
About 1214ha (3000 acres) is cultivated.
There are numerous sheltered valleys growing native perennial pastures and legumes.
There is also evidence of older stands of improved pastures.
The predominantly box country also has some red gum and kurrajong along with some pine in the timbered hills.
Water is supplied from six bores, which supply an extensive network of tanks and troughs, the semi-permanent Werris and Chinamans creeks, and a number of dams.
The annual average rainfall is about 700mm (28 inches).
Improvements include machinery sheds, workshops, hay sheds, a fertiliser bunker, silos, an office, a shipping container complex, large cattle yards, repairable sheep yards, older stables, and an enclosed round yard.
There are four comfortable dwellings.
Expressions of interest close on July 25.
Contact Patrick Hurley, 0427 487 539, Rural Sales Australia, or Simon Burke, 0427 634 341, Davidson Cameron & Co.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.