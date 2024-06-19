Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Small conical snails second most costly pest to dairy industry

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
June 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The small conical snail is a hitchhiker species so it's likely to arrive on trucks bringing lime and seed to farms. Picture supplied
The small conical snail is a hitchhiker species so it's likely to arrive on trucks bringing lime and seed to farms. Picture supplied

Fixing often undetected snail infestations could be crucial as southern Australian farmers struggle through a tough season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.