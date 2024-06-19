Small conical snails second most costly pest to dairy industry

Fixing often undetected snail infestations could be crucial as southern Australian farmers struggle through a tough season.
One of the leading experts on snail and slug control in Australia, applied invertebrate ecologist Dr Michael Nash says small conical snails are causing big problems for Australian farmers but they don't always know about it.
However, Dr Nash will outline ways farmers can protect their pastures at this year's Grassland Society of Southern Australia conference in Bendigo on July 17-18.
"Many farmers don't realise the damage snails cause in pastures by grazing and removing leaf area," he said.
"A Dairy Australia survey of pasture pests shows that after red-legged earth mites, small conical snails are the second most prevalent and costly pest to the dairy industry".
Dr Nash will present trial data showing the loss of ryegrass dry matter due to snail damage.
"In a season like this with producers struggling to grow anything due to the lack of rain, that loss could be crucial," he said.
The increase in snail numbers has been caused by three wet springs, though farmers might have some relief in sight.
"These dry conditions should be reducing snail numbers," Dr Nash said.
"Hopefully, snail numbers won't be as much of a problem this year and the same with the slugs because they need surface moisture to be active."
However, the snails remain a long-term problem.
"People need to be aware of it and try to stop the snails getting on their property in the first place," Dr Nash said.
"Farm biosecurity is very important and farmers should make sure any pasture seed they buy doesn't have any snails in it.
"The small conical snail is a hitchhiker species so it's likely to arrive on trucks bringing lime and seed to farms."
Dr Nash's presentation to the Grassland Society conference will include new bait technologies coming out of Europe.
"There are new bait products on the market that contain a different active iron-based ingredient," Dr Nash said.
"They have a nil withholding period which allows graziers to control the problems and not have to exclude stock."
The conference will be based at All Seasons in Bendigo.
To register, visit Grasslands Conference 17-18 July 2024 Bendigo, call 1300 137 550 or email conference@grasslands.org.au.
