Machinery sector exploring ways to address ongoing worker shortage

Workforce issues and attracting talent has been a long-time issue for the nation's machinery sector and businesses and organisations are thinking outside the box to address the problem.
With thousands of jobs being advertised for diesel mechanics and automotive electricians across all industries in Australia, competition for talent is fierce.
According to the Federal Government Jobs and Skills Australia's 2023 Skills Priority List there were 138 occupations in persistent shortage nationally from 2021 to 2023 including agricultural and agritech technician, automotive electrician and diesel motor mechanic.
A survey conducted by CNH Industrial, as part of the Right to Repair enquiry, showed some concerning figures, including that across a year-long period an additional 799 staff were sought by dealers, with only half the positions ending up filled. Of the positions that were filled, 46 per cent took more than six weeks to secure the new employee. Technical support was reported as the dealers' greatest need, and hardest to find.
Adding to the recruitment pressure is the employment rate.
Nationally, there were 353,000 job vacancies in May this year, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Davis said job vacancies were well above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level. There were about 54.8pc, or 125,000, more vacancies than in February 2020.
With such strong competition for workers, the question is how can the agricultural machinery sector set itself apart and bring in employees.
Primary Industries Education Foundation Australia (PIEFA) chief executive officer Luciano Mesiti said one of the challenges was making young people aware of the opportunities in the industry, particularly before they start career planning with further education.
PIEFA has been working with the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia to include more content on their career hubs about the opportunities in the sector.
"From our perspective, there's so many opportunities out there for young people and the problem is getting them to identify the opportunities in the machinery sector," Mr Mesiti said.
"The real missing link is industry working with schools and I think it's something we need to work on."
Mr Mesiti said a major issue was outdated thoughts on agriculture.
"Most career advisers think agriculture just equals farming," he said.
"There's an image of agriculture being an old man on a tractor, they don't see a future in it.
"When you talk to teachers and advisers, they're actually quite surprised at what's happening with technology in the sector. It's innovation that's driving agriculture and we need young people who are skilled to help move it into the future."
Mr Mesiti gives regular talks in schools and career expos about the opportunities in agriculture.
"There's a perception that it's not as big an issue in rural and regional areas, because kids in those areas are exposed to farming, but there's a lot of kids in regional areas who aren't exposed and might not understand the opportunities," he said.
"There's a lot more work that needs to be done.
"From our point of view, a big part of that is promoting careers and understanding about agtech. We're working behind the scenes to try and really get teachers to think about agriculture beyond just the farm."
While focusing on promoting agriculture as a career path to young people should offer benefits down the line, dealers are looking at ways to deal with the here-and-now issue.
South Australian machinery dealer Ramsey Bros has been promoting their apprentice program not just to school leavers, but also mature ages.
One of the success stories of the program has been at the company's Riverton dealership in SA's Mid North.
Peter Dumesny joined the team as a mature age apprentice last year and has thrived so much in the role that he won the company's 2023 Apprentice of the Year award.
Growing up on a farm in Nullawarre, Victoria, 36-year-old Mr Dumesny has always had a passion for machinery.
After serving in the military for six-and-a-half years, he knew he wanted to become a diesel mechanic, especially working on tractors.
Riverton branch manager Justin Smorti said Mr Dumesny joined the Ramsey Bros team with a clear goal.
"Peter came into the team with a determination to give it his best," he said.
"He told me straight up that he wanted to be considered one of the best technicians, and I could tell he meant it. As soon as we gave him the opportunity, he was thrilled."
Mr Dumesny was offered the job only two weeks after he applied.
"It's great to be working on equipment that interests me, with good people and good farmers," he said.
As part of his apprenticeship he has been working across different Ramsey Bros branches and on Case IH training at Wagga Wagga TAFE.
"Early in his employment, I would get notifications from Web Academy that Peter had been logged onto the Case IH portal after hours and completed all the courses that were available to him," Mr Smorti said.
"He spent his spare time researching products and has a general hunger for the knowledge that will help him to succeed in his role."
Mr Smorti said that targeting mature candidates like Mr Dumesny was a strategic move to balance the team with a mix of youthful energy and seasoned experience - and it's paid off.
"There's certainly something to be found with the guys who are a bit more mature - a level head on their shoulders and more life experience," he said.
"To anyone considering a mature age apprenticeship, it's important to know that age isn't a barrier. Just get in there and talk to businesses about what you can bring to the team."
Croplands general manager Sean Mulvaney believes the huge amount of innovation happening in the agricultural sector, particularly in the agtech space, should help to attract more talent into the future.
Croplands employs more than 100 staff, including 75 at its Adelaide head office alone.
An example of the agtech innovation happening within the Croplands business is Prospr, an autonomous, multi-use hybrid vehicle platform for horticulture crops designed by Robotics Plus and for which Croplands is the exclusive Australasian distributor.
"With an increasing focus on autonomy, and technology being such a big part of agriculture, hopefully it helps to brings more young people to the industry," he said.
