Cropping sector value tops $28b

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
June 18 2024 - 6:30am
The 2022-23 season was big for wheat and canola in particular. Data courtesy of the ABS.
The value of the national broadacre crop soared to a whopping $28.9 billion in the 2022-23 financial year according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, encompassing the lucrative La Nina-induced record-breaking 22-23 winter harvest of over 68 million tonnes of product.

