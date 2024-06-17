What backyard chooks owners can do to stop the spread of avian influenza

With a seventh Victorian farm confirmed to have poultry infected with avian influenza, small scale poultry owners have been given a checklist of how they can reduce the risk of the highly contagious disease spreading.
On Monday the Victorian chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke confirmed another outbreak of the disease in the Golden Plains shire, near other farms where the disease was contracted and within the restricted movement zone.
There are two current restricted movement zones, one in the Golden Plains shire, and one centring on the town of Terang, an hour and a half to the west.
For households with non-commercial poultry in this containment zone, Agriculture Victoria has issued a housing requirement for all birds.
"Housing birds is an effective method of minimising direct contact with wild birds that can carry the disease with no apparent symptoms," Dr Cooke said.
"The order will reduce the risk that more birds will contract avian influenza; however, it will not eliminate the risk of spread."
Agriculture Victoria said that if poultry owners did not have a suitable building to house their birds, then efforts must be made to separate them and their food and drink from wild birds that may be carrying avian influenza, such as by putting up netting.
However, it is not just poultry owners in the restricted zones urged to take care to minimise risk.
The Victoria state government has issued a checklist of measures poultry owners can follow to ensure they keep their birds healthy and prevent further spread of the deadly disease.
There are a number of measures that can improve hygiene, including being careful with water sources as small as a puddle, which could be used by wild birdlife.
Other small initiatives that could stop the spread of the disease are as simple as using clean egg cartons when sharing farm eggs with friends or family, preferably new, or at least ones kept separate from the birds.
The full list of preventative measures to follow are:
Domestic poultry owners are also being advised on what symptoms to look for in possible cases of avian influenza, with Agriculture Victoria saying early detection could help minimise the size of any outbreak.
It said signs of a sick bird could include:
