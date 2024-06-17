What backyard chooks owners can do to stop the spread of avian influenza

Frequently replace nesting materials.

Always washing hands with warm water and soap after handling birds, eggs or other materials in the coop.

Try to avoid contact between chicken and wild birds, rodents or pets.

Keep your bird's feed and water clean of any droppings or animal waste.

Your birds should drink the same water as you - town, bore or tank water.

Keep birds away from potentially contaminated water sources such as streams, dams, ponds and even puddles.

Feed your birds good quality feed from a reputable feed-mill.

Keep new birds separate from your existing flock for 14 days after they arrive on your property.

Keep records of where you buy poultry from and if possible, their vaccination history.

If you attend bird shows do not allow your birds to mix directly with others.

After showing keep the birds separate from the rest of your flock for 14 days when you return home.

Minimise visitor contact with your birds. If visitors need to handle your birds make sure they wash their hands with warm soapy water before and after handling. Visitors should cover their footwear before handling birds.

If you are selling or giving away eggs, use new cartons if possible or keep reused cartons clean and away from birds.