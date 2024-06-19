Farm Online
New farm community lobby group borne of 'utter frustration' with status quo

By Jason Gregory and Ed Gannon
Updated June 20 2024 - 11:20am, first published 6:45am
Farming Communities Australia architects (left to right) Chauncey Hammond, Tony Seabrook, Adrian Vis and Michael Thompson.
A new independent body aspiring to be a representative force for Australian farmers and rural communities and borne out of "utter frustration" with the current advocacy model and politicians who "cast them into the wilderness again and again" has arrived on the scene.

