Green tape, animal welfare and deforestation on NFF European tour itinerary

The "blinkered policy approach" of European lawmakers on issues such as animal welfare, deforestation, green tape and the use of chemicals in agriculture have been on the agenda for a high-level delegation of Australian agricultural representatives touring the continent.
The group, including National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar and Special Representative for Australian Agriculture Su McCluskey, have also discussed common challenges, such as environmental regulations, farm productivity, water management and trade, with government officials and industry stakeholders.
NFF president David Jochinke, who is also on the tour, said it was "imperative" that Australian stakeholders work with European Union counterparts around policy and "making sure they understand how these are managed in Australia's unique landscapes".
"This engagement underscores Australia's commitment to sustainable agriculture on the global stage, as well as the pivotal role of collaborative initiatives like the Australian Agriculture Sustainability Framework in ensuring both industry and government are positioned as leaders in this space," he said.
In a social media post, Mr Mahar said it was valuable for the NFF to tell the "great story" of Australian agriculture, in company with DAFF officials, in foreign markets "where we see concerns with approaches that could impact negatively on Australian agriculture".
"We are focused on communicating the positive characteristics and performance of the Australian agricultural industry on sustainability," he said.
"Industry groups need to hold government to account on activities that we don't agree with, but likewise we need to communicate and recognise the huge value in working together on things we do agree on.
"The blinkered policy approach in the EU continues to concern Australian industry (and) it has reiterated in our minds the need for a strong presence by government and industry in the conversations."
He added that issues such as deforestation regulation, the categorisation of products such as wool as a less sustainable product than synthetic fibre, the animal welfare agenda and crop protection and animal health provisions "are examples of where we must be part of the discussion".
The visitation comes as ballot boxes in foreign lands could direct the fate of Australian agriculture over coming years, particularly in the EU, the UK and India, as much as domestic policy if the rise of extreme conservative populism armed with protectionist policies alters foreign market access.
Around 72 per cent of Australia's total value of agricultural, fisheries and forestry production heads overseas, with the export orientation of each industry varying by commodity type.
Large sectors, like wheat and beef ship out at least 70pc of what is produced, sugar 84pc, mutton and lamb nearly 80pc and rice 90pc, while less export-focused commodities still export significant shares of production, including dairy (40pc) and horticulture (33pc).
Meanwhile, the delegation's itinerary has included meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Netherlands, visits to the World Horticultural Centre, the Greentech Conference, discussions with representatives from Wageningen University, farm tours and a meeting with the Dutch Farmers Association.
In her role as the first SRAA, Ms McCluskey works to boost Australia's presence and influence in the agricultural institutions that shape farmers access to export markets.
The group have also met with Dutch farming union LTO Nederland who described the approach by the Dutch government "as demonstration of how not to do public policy for a sector that is renowned for producing world class products".
"The negative impact on the sector, the regions the towns and the families that farm will be huge. It appears as if the government has completely misunderstood and disregarded the ag sector," he said.
"We are taking learnings from scenarios that we see in Europe and it galvanises our efforts to keep working on programs and policies that will enable us to keep producing and working towards our $100B target by 2030."
The delegation will this week meet with Food and Agriculture Organisation representatives and attend the World Farmers' Organisation General Assembly.
Protecting the nation's bottom line is why Trade Minister Don Farrell recently said free and open global trade has never been more important as the impacts of localised geopolitical strife ripples around the world and a growing number of nation's turn inward with protectionist policies.
The gathering political headwinds were borne from the COVID-era and Ukraine conflict, an economic downturn and energy crisis. along with policy concerns within individual countries, and is a big reason why Mr Farrell and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt pushed so hard to get an Australian-EU free trade deal over the line before the EU elections.
But the plug was pulled on the talks late last year with some believing even then that Brussels did not improve the deal, with France vocally against that happening, for Aussie farmers because of how European farmers might perceive the move.
It all came to bear last weekend after counting from four-day polls in 27 EU countries formalised the rise of the far right - which had been consigned to the political fringes since WWII.
The support more stunning than analysts predicted and worse than the Australian government likely feared.
