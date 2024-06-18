SA crowned top livestock property performer in the nation

Three of the nation's top five best performing livestock regions have been named in SA.
An analysis of farm property sales across Australia has found SA outpaced all the bigger livestock states in the surprise result.
The deep dive into farm sales by Elders follows a series of property reports over the past year which have also named SA the biggest winner in the nationwide farmland boom.
A series of wet seasons last year saw prices paid for cropping country in SA's north record the largest rise in median price per hectare nationally rising more than 203 per cent in a single year.
Sheep and cattle operations in SA have now been revealed to have followed suit.
Elders' analyst Richard Koch has reviewed CoreLogic data to name his top five rural property livestock regions of 2023.
The top five:
1: SA - Adelaide and Fleurieu - price growth rate over the past three years of 25 per cent.
2: SA - north - up 23pc.
3: NSW - Northern Tablelands - up 19pc.
4: SA - South-East - up 15pc.
5: Qld - west - up 14pc.
Mr Koch said his analysis of property prices in livestock regions across Australia showed they have largely bucked the trend of falling livestock prices.
After hitting record levels in early 2022, prices for key livestock products have moved back towards long-term averages.
Graziers countered the lower prices by increasing turnoff from herds and flocks rebuilt after the drought of 2017-19.
Higher farm incomes saw graziers (and grain farmers) pay higher prices for rural property in the years following the drought through to the end of 2023.
A simple average of the growth rates of rural property values across predominantly livestock regions shows exceptional returns since the drought ended, Mr Koch found.
Even faced with record prices, there has been a race to boost productivity through buying more land.
A fall in the number or properties on the market plus record low autumn rains has put brakes on growth this year.
To pick his best performing livestock regions, Mr Koch adopted a formula of liquidity (over 10 sales per quarter) plus a three-year compound average growth rate (2021-2023).
"Year on year growth measures can be volatile and may overstate performance, particularly, if a good year follows a poor year," he said.
To give more context to the surprising SA result - those three regions in the national top five were ranked from 16th (Adelaide and Fleurieu) to second (South-East) in 2019.
"Over the last three years, South Australia has provided outstanding returns for both productivity and growth in livestock grazing and underlying land prices," Mr Koch said.
"South Australia offers a diverse opportunity for graziers ranging from highly productive and reliable rainfall parcels close to Adelaide and larger scale holdings with affordable opportunities in the far north".
Elders state real estate manager (SA) Adam Chilcott said several of the top ranked regions could be described as lifestyle farming areas.
The ranking formula was only applied to property sales of 40 hectares or more.
"Certainly, in South Australia, Adelaide and Fleurieu Peninsula and the South-East are regions that contain large numbers of lifestyle farms, given its proximity to Adelaide," Mr Chilcott said.
The average size of farm sales in the top region were 121 hectares (300 acres).
The major centres in the top-ranked region were Strathalbyn, Mount Barker, Kangaroo Island, Yankalilla, Barossa where the major rural enterprise is typically mixed livestock farming
In the north the major centres were named as Port Augusta, Peterborough, Clare and Jamestown with sheep grazing the biggest agricultural pursuit.
The major centres of NSW's Northern Tablelands at number three are Armidale, Tamworth, Glenn Innes and Walcha.
The South-East was fourth-ranked with mixed livestock farming with major centres of Wattle Range, Naracoorte, Lucindale, Kingston, Grant and Mount Gambier.
Western Qld at number five is based on beef property sales with major centres of Blackall, Barcaldine, Winton, Balonne, Paroo and Richmond.
