Telstra giving free 4G phones to rural customers in need

By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 18 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:00am
Telstra's 3G mobile phone network closes on August 31. File photo.
Telstra is to give away about 12,000 mobile phones to customers considered in "difficult situations" living in rural areas, and the elderly, to help their transition to the 4G network.

