Farm Online
Home/Beef

Avian influenza unlikely to jump species to cattle in Australia

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock industries are closely watching the avian influenza outbreak in Victoria. Picture Agriculture Victoria.
Livestock industries are closely watching the avian influenza outbreak in Victoria. Picture Agriculture Victoria.

The risk of avian influenza jumping species into cattle in Australia remains extremely low as the high pathogenicity H7N3 strain is confirmed on a seventh Victorian egg farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.