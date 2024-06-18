Avian influenza unlikely to jump species to cattle in Australia

The risk of avian influenza jumping species into cattle in Australia remains extremely low as the high pathogenicity H7N3 strain is confirmed on a seventh Victorian egg farm.
With avian influenza having spread to more than 80 dairy farms across 11 states in the US now, livestock producers have been on alert over the possibility of its spread into bovines here.
However, veterinarians have described the risk as slim-to-none given the strains in Australia are different to the H5 strain in the US, and the contained nature of the Australian outbreak.
The commercial egg farm in the Golden Plains Shire where today's case was confirmed was already in quarantine, with movement restrictions in place.
With hundreds of thousands of Australian birds being euthanised due to the outbreak, at least one major supermarket has put in place limits on egg purchases. However the peak representative group for egg producers says there is not a nationwide shortage.
Agriculture Victoria has reiterated eggs and other poultry products are safe for human consumption.
Unwarranted consumer concern, and trade customer reaction, is the main fear in the livestock industry.
The virus creates minimal animal health and production issues, with the American Veterinary Medical Association saying affected cattle recover with supportive treatment and with little to no mortality.
Most cases of avian influenza have originated in China or South East Asia and there are recorded cases of it in mammals including bears, foxes, sea lions and seals.
The current outbreak of it in dairy cattle in the US is the first known instance of transmission to cattle. It showed up in older dairy cows in late lactation and authorities said the primary mode of transmission was through milking equipment and human interaction at dairy cattle operations.
Rabobank US animal protein analysts said two points were particularly noteworthy for the beef industry.
First, transfer to the beef population was unlikely.
Second, standard detection checks in the beef supply chain provide confidence for beef consumption.
As well, the USDA has tested retail ground beef samples and found no evidence of the virus. The agency also tested over 100 cull dairy cows withheld from processing due to signs of illness. Only one sample from a single dairy cow found evidence of viral particles.
Since the USDA announced the first cases of bird flu in dairy cattle in April, the US government has been extremely proactive in reassuring consumers of food safety in animal products.
Beef analysts said this had gone a long way towards preventing consumer fallout and also limiting trade reaction.
