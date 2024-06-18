Farm Online
Scanned in lamb ewe prices bump upwards as mutton market makes gains

June 19 2024 - 6:00am
A lift in pricing has been welcomed could be helping to drive up scanned in lamb ewe prices.
Gains in the mutton market and improved conditions in some parts could be behind some lifts in pricing for joined ewes.

