Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

EU Green Claims Directive will use PEF in some form

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 19 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next step has been taken by the European Council in establishing laws against green washing. FILE PICTURE.
The next step has been taken by the European Council in establishing laws against green washing. FILE PICTURE.

The controversial product environmental footprint at the heart of wool industry concerns about new European Union labelling laws will be included in the new EU Green Claims Directive, but the exact details of how it will be implemented are yet to be worked out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.