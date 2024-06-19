Farm Online
Beef's deforestation definition on show; Green groups crank up the hustle

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 19 2024 - 11:00am
A campaigner scales a McDonald's building in Melbourne dressed as a koala, calling on the fast food giant to eliminate deforested beef from its supply chain. Picture Greenpeace.
Momentum is growing in the bid to come up with a definition of deforestation that aligns to the unique needs in land management and biodiversity on Australian livestock properties.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

