Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

The brands Australian farmers think of when it comes to agtech revealed

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
June 19 2024 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new survey has revealed the brands Australian farmers think of when it comes to agtech. Picture file
A new survey has revealed the brands Australian farmers think of when it comes to agtech. Picture file

The brands that spring to mind when Australian farmers think of agtech have been revealed in a new survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.