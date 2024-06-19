The brands Australian farmers think of when it comes to agtech revealed

The brands that spring to mind when Australian farmers think of agtech have been revealed in a new survey.
The results in the Roy Morgan Farmer AgTech Survey are based on 1001 interviews with Australian farmers conducted during April and May 2024.
Roy Morgan chief executive officer Michele Levine said three businesses stood out to Australian farmers in the agtech space.
"When asked unprompted about which brands farmers associate most with agricultural technologies our survey of over 1000 farmers mentioned John Deere in first place followed by Gallagher and Elders rounding out the top three," she said.
"The top brand is John Deere, it's what we call an aspirational brand, not just in Australia but around the world.
"The second is Gallagher, a brand known to just about everyone who's ever installed an electric fence. These days Gallagher is making a name for itself with animal performance technology and wireless water monitoring, all using their apps and software.
"Australian icon Elders came in third. Elders has been embedded in the fabric of Australian agriculture for more than 185 years."
The survey showed agtech usage is widespread amongst farmers with 78pc of farmers using agtech either now or in the past, and a majority of 72pc of farmers currently using agtech in their business, giving an attrition rate of only 6pc.
Farm management software, covering everything from paddock mapping to animal genetics, feed inventory, water monitoring, and even biosecurity planning, is the leading form of agtech.
The second most widely used are eID tags (electronic ID tags) and in third place is satellite technology which provides farmers with detailed information on, for example, real-time data on crop performance and soil variability.
Precision farming, the fourth most commonly used agtech, builds on the information provided by satellite technology to guide precision seeding and fertilising for optimal productivity.
In fifth place are drones, which these days do everything from monitoring crop and horticultural health, and readiness to pick or harvest, to monitoring remote stock water troughs and even mustering.
Rounding out the top six are remote sensors which gather a range of farm data - from soil wetness to pasture problems - and can be simply controlled from a smartphone.
The high cost of agtech is mentioned by two-thirds (66pc) of farmers as the main barrier to adoption - almost double any other reason cited.
Not knowing enough about agtech, and the capabilities of these technologies, was mentioned by 37pc of farmers as adoption barriers, while 36pc said poor connectivity to the internet and telephone networks was a hindrance.
Almost a quarter of farmers (23pc) mentioned they have no need for it and almost one-in-five (19pc) say they believe there is only a low benefit to adopting agtech.
Other barriers for the use of agtech include too much regulation (13pc), not trusting technology (7pc) and being time poor (3pc).
Farmers were also asked about incentives they would like to see to increase agtech adoption and these included reducing the cost barrier, funding for educational field days and better phone and internet connection.
"The most commonly mentioned barrier is the high cost surrounding many of these technologies," Ms Levine said.
"What is interesting to consider is that although high cost is considered a barrier to adoption, cost savings are considered one of the main benefits for farmers who have taken the step and adopted agtech."
The farmers surveyed said the top benefits of agtech include less wastage, the ability to diagnose issues remotely, reduced labour, better understanding of new opportunities and solutions, more accurate and better record keeping, the ability to closely monitor large areas, better livestock management, increased profitability, reduced input costs and a reduction in wastage.
The survey also looked at farmer's business and economic confidence.
"Seven in 10 farmers feel that they're financially worse off than they were a year ago when they're talking about their farming business," Ms Levine said.
"That's no surprise given high input costs and variable prices. Only 30 per cent are feeling better off than last year.
"Farmers are more optimistic about the future though with 60pc expecting their farm business to be financially better off next year.
"However farmers are pessimistic about macro economic conditions in the next 12 months and even the next five years, with 69pc saying they don't expect the economy to get any better.
"Most farmers, 57pc, say economic conditions are their biggest challenge, well ahead of the 23pc who nominate government policies."
Figures across the past three years show concern about government policy had risen sharply among farmers, going from only concerning 6pc in 2022 to 23pc in 2024.
The state with highest percentage of farmers agreeing that their government understands farming is South Australia, but even then only 19pc agree.
The worst response was WA at only 4pc, with the second worst in Vic on 7pc.
