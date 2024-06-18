Farm Online
Federal govt seeks ideas for home-grown green fuel initiatives

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 18 2024 - 6:00pm
Australia produced 5.8m tonnes of canola this year - more than enough to support a significant domestic sustainable fuel processing industry. File photo.
Australia produced 5.8m tonnes of canola this year - more than enough to support a significant domestic sustainable fuel processing industry. File photo.

The federal government is hastily seeking feedback from the transport and agriculture sectors on ways to kickstart a home-grown low carbon liquid fuel industry using crops such as canola and sugar cane.

