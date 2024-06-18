Croppers monitoring for locusts, aphids, snails

While crop production estimates are generally robust in many parts of the country there are also a number of pest problems growers are being urged to keep monitoring.
NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt said members in the Orana region, especially around Nyngan, had reported issues with locusts early in the autumn planting window.
"Thankfully they seem to be under control now, especially with the cooler conditions but they did cause problems at seeding, we did hear there were occasional paddocks that needed to be resown," Mr Everitt said.
"The numbers have died down now but people will need to keep monitoring in spring when the weather warms up again."
He said the other major crop pest being reported was green peach aphid (GPA).
GPA is problematic for canola because it is a major vector for turnip yellows virus (TYV), previously known as beet western yellows virus), which can cause significant damage to both canola yield and quality.
The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) said there had been large numbers of GPA reported through central and southern NSW, with the major infestations being across the Riverina, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes and the Central West Slopes of NSW.
Mr Everitt, who farms near Howlong, near the Victorian border, said with slow emergence of crops in his area GPA had yet to be picked up in major numbers.
"We're certainly alert to the threat of aphids being such a dry season when they can cause problems but at present the crop is really only just pushing through in a lot of cases so we're not seeing a lot."
"In our own case we have put out a post-sowing, pre-emergent insecticide to lower the risk, canola seed is just too valuable to be having to resow, that was our rationale."
The GRDC said the decision whether to spray or not was delicate, especially with emerging issues with insecticide resistance, it said monitoring to see what aphid numbers were like was an important first step.
In northern NSW, crops on the Liverpool Plains are in good condition with few major disease or pest outbreaks.
"Things are ticking along OK, there have been a few minor problems with slugs in canola, but nothing that you would not expect," said Quirindi agronomist Pete McKenzie.
"There are a couple of areas on the verge of getting too wet but in terms of pest or disease pressure we are not picking up a great deal at present, we're reasonably happy where we are for this time of the year."
In Victoria's Western District Tatyoon agronomist Craig Drum, Dagro, said the normally slug-prone area was too dry to be noticing large scale infestations.
"The issue for the crops is how dry it is, rather than the slugs, which is unusual for us, where slugs can be a real problem."
"We'll keep monitoring the situation once it gets a bit wetter but at present the dry conditions are the big worry."
Meanwhile, a leading invertebrate ecologist is warning Aussie growers to be aware of snails and their potential to damage crop yields.
Michael Nash said snail infestations could often go undetected but had the potential to cause big problems.
Dr Nash cautioned against the threat of small conical snails, not only in crop but also in pasture.
"Many farmers don't realise the damage snails cause in pastures by grazing and removing leaf area," he said.
"A Dairy Australia survey of pasture pests shows that after red-legged earth mites, small conical snails are the second most prevalent and costly pest to the dairy industry".
The increase in snail numbers has been caused by three wet springs, though farmers might have some relief in sight.
"These dry conditions should be reducing snail numbers," Dr Nash said.
"Hopefully, snail numbers won't be as much of a problem this year and the same with the slugs because they need surface moisture to be active."
However, the snails remain a long-term problem. "People need to be aware of it and try to stop the snails getting on their property in the first place," Dr Nash said.
"Farm biosecurity is very important and farmers should make sure any pasture seed they buy doesn't have any snails in it. The small conical snail is a hitchhiker species so it's likely to arrive on trucks bringing lime and seed to farms."
Dr Nash's presentation to the Grassland Society conference will include new bait technologies coming out of Europe. "There are new bait products on the market that contain a different active iron-based ingredient," Dr Nash said. "They have a nil withholding period which allows graziers to control the problems and not have to exclude stock."
