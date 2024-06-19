Coalition reveals seven nuclear reactor sites across regional Australia

The Loy Yang power station, housed in the federal division of Gippsland in Victoria held by Nationals MP Darren Chester, is scheduled to close in 2035, the Collie power station in 2027, the Callide power station in 2028, the Tarong power station in 2037, the Mount Piper power station in 2040, while the Liddell power station and Port Augusta's Northern Power Station have already wound down.

