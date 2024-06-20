Outstanding Brisbane Valley backgrounding operation built to perform

Springbank is an extremely well developed 383 hectare (947 acre) backgrounding operation spread over four freehold titles in the Brisbane Valley.
Offered by Brisbane Valley Holdings, the freehold property situated near Coominya features outstanding water security, 32ha (80 acres) of cultivation, cattle facilities, and close proximity to several major feedlots, saleyards and processing plants.
Springbank is being offered for sale as a whole, or in three separate parcels - lots 26/164, lot 27, and lot 32.
Lot 26 covers 126ha (311 acre) and is set up with six large supplementary feeding pens and more than 1100m of bunk access.
There is also a machinery/commodities shed, a disc mill with grain storage, large silage pad, feed-out silo, 18x10m hay shed, bulk molasses storage, and steel cattle yards.
There is also a 1300m frontage to a spring fed creek, a reticulated water system, access to 55 megalitre dam fed by an unregulated bore, and two smaller stock dams.
Lot 26 also features two three-bedroom homes, and an office facility with a large board room and amenities.
Lot 164 is 32ha (80 acres) of self mulching black soil cultivation that underpins the feed and water supply for the operation.
The property has a 50ML Lower Lockyer water scheme allocation and has been used to grow silage, fodder and small crops including broccoli and onions in the highly productive self mulching black soils. There is also a 20ML ring tank, an unrestricted bore, an additional stock and domestic bore.
Lot 27 is 82ha (204 acres) of established pangola grass pastures with a 750m creek frontage. There is an outdoor entertaining/camping area with a storage shelter in place, approval for visitor cabins and food-based tourism.
Lot 32 covers 143ha (353 acres) and features a three bedroom brick home and a shed with stables. There is a development approval for a future genetics research facility.
Expressions of interest close on July 14.
Contact Jack Fogg, 0488 192 107, Vince O'Brien, 0418 989 218, and Jodie Cowley, 0457 540 191, Shepherdson & Boyd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.