South Australia catching up as national crop consolidates

Rainfall tallies in South Australia last week were not as spectacular as in Western Australia the week before, however there were some invaluable falls of between 10-30mm in critical areas such as the Mallee that have brought crops up.
Further light falls forecast for tomorrow (Thursday) of between 5-15mm will consolidate moisture after a record-breaking dry start to the year in many parts of the state.
Grain Producers South Australia chairman John Gladigau said the rain had been patchy and some areas were still looking for rain but things were on the improve.
"It seems there has been a change in the weather pattern and we're getting more fronts passing through, which is a positive," Mr Gladigau said.
"We were lucky enough in my own area at Loxton to get 25mm last week, but that was very patchy, just nearby that was around 12mm, however it all goes a long way at this time of year when the days are short."
"On the other hand, normally reliable regions, such as the south-east, are still extremely dry and looking for all the rain they can get, you can only be optimistic and hope that once it starts raining having a little less winter rain in those normally high rainfall zones will be a good thing."
Other blue ribbon cropping regions across the country are also looking for rain, although there have been light falls in recent weeks.
Justin Everitt, Howlong, in southern NSW, said his region had seen an unusually dry autumn.
"It has been well below average rainfall for the southern Riverina, it picks up as you head north but we could do with a little more to keep things going," Mr Everitt said.
"Things are hanging on OK given the plants are so small and moisture requirements are low but we'd definitely take another drink, which is quite unusual for the middle of winter when we're often more concerned about waterlogging."
The same goes for Victoria's Western District.
Agronomist Craig Drum, Tatyoon, said crops had generally emerged, apart from some on particularly heavy ground, but more moisture would be welcomed.
"We can have late breaks at times but it is definitely an unusual situation to be so dry so far into June."
"We're fairly confident the crops will survive through winter from here even if we don't get a big rain given the low moisture requirements but they're certainly behind and that means you are relying more on a good spring for yield."
Northern NSW, on the other hand, is celebrating an excellent start to the year.
Pete McKenzie, an agronomist at Quirindi, said the Liverpool Plains region had enjoyed near ideal conditions.
"It has got a little wet in parts, especially for those looking to plant late crops such as barley or chickpeas, but it is drying up enough people will soon be able to do that and the crops that have come up already are generally in very good condition."
"Obviously the spring is the critical period for the crop but things are set up as well as you could hope at this time of year with enough moisture but not a lot of waterlogging."
Light rain is set to hit South Australia and western Victoria from tomorrow.
