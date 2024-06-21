Romani presents as 18,295 acres in three adjoining blocks | Video

Well developed Northern Tablelands property Romani is an opportunity to secure 7404 hectares (18,295 acres) in three adjoining blocks.
Offered by Will and Harriet Corlis, the aggregation is being put the market as a whole or as three individual lots: Romani (2950ha/7289 acres), Pretty Gully (1132ha/2797 acres) and Bald Rock (3322ha/8208 acres).
Romani is located in the renowned Kingstown area, 67km from Armidale and 81km from Tamworth, and has an estimated carrying capacity of 16,000 dry sheep equivalents.
Under the current management system 5000 Dorper ewes are run on an eight-month cycle, with all of the lambs finished on pasture and grain.
Romani has a mixture of productive soil types which are made up of fertile trap and granite soils. The property has had an extensive pasture improvement program and has a strong fertiliser history.
A significant capital works program has delivered a significant number of new fences, the establishment of a laneway system, and new water infrastructure.
Water is a feature of the property, which has a 2km frontage to the McDonald/Namoi River.
River water is pumped to 750,000 litre storage tanks that supply the property's trough system.
There are also dams and spring-fed gullies.
The district's average annual rainfall is about 750mm (29.5 inches).
Other infrastructure includes a machinery shed, hay shed, workshop, Clipex steel cattle yards, a shearing shed, two sets of 3000 head capacity steel sheep yards, and two new 600 tonne Twister silos.
The impressive main four bedroom, three bathroom homestead is positioned in a large, established garden with a tennis court and beautiful water views.
The tastefully decorated, air-conditioned home features double-glazed windows and underfloor heating.
There is also a second four bedroom home with a wrap around verandah that is set in an established garden and is well suited as a manager's residence.
The ensuited three bedroom staff accommodation has a communal kitchen and entertainment room.
The price guide as a 7404ha whole is in the $17-$20 million range.
Expressions of interest close with Pitt Son's Real Estate on August 2.
Contact Andrew Blomfield, 0428 667 402, or Troy Davey, 0427 157 557, Pitt Son's Real Estate, Walcha.
