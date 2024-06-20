Farm Online
Home/Politics

FALLOUT: More questions than answers after Coalition unveils nuclear option

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated June 21 2024 - 8:39am, first published 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coalition has dropped seven proposed sites for nuclear reactors across regional Australia. Pictures by Elisa Kurtz.
The Coalition has dropped seven proposed sites for nuclear reactors across regional Australia. Pictures by Elisa Kurtz.

Common decency dictates that the 2028 federal election could not possibly become the third consecutive plebiscite fought on energy, but the Coalition's nuclear plans have left the door open for the possibility due to Australia's three-year election cycle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.