Don't let little Mid North irrigation overachiever escape your notice

This small irrigation farm north of Port Pirie might slip under the radar of many buyers because of its size.
But somehow the owners have managed to squeeze a centre pivot onto their place.
With a water licence of 237 megalitres, there is even room for expansion.
It's all hard to imagine given the Baroota property only takes in 44 hectares (109 acres).
The little farm is on the market for $439,000, just over $4000 per acre.
Adjacent the Augusta Highway and 33km from Port Pirie and 58km from Port Augusta, Bonnie-Doon presents a great opportunity to invest in a well located, easily managed smaller irrigation property, agents from Ray White Rural South Australia said.
There is 12ha under centre pivot with a portion currently planted to lucerne.
Two equipped irrigation bores providing multiple irrigation outlets.
There is about 32ha of arable land with mainly sandy/loam soil types, with balance lightly timbered grazing.
It comes with a two-bedroom transportable home plus sundry shedding.
For more information contact the selling agents from Ray White Rural South Australia - Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 and Geoff Schell on 0418 84242.1
