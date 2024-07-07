The golden rules of using Maremmas as herd guardians

Don't let them escape from where you want them to be.

Have them in pairs as pups

Feed them twice a day until their nine months old and then once a day, with a mix of dry biscuits and meat

Supervise them appropriately

Match the Maremmas with an appropriate age and stage of animal

Give them an appropriate amount of socialisation with humans but not too much

As the pups are growing up make sure every member of the family meets them to ensure familiarity

Source them from a trusted breeder to be sure that you're not getting a crossbred whose guardian instincts might be compromised