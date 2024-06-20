Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

What Australian farmers need to know | Bird flu explained

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 20 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quarantines, bird destruction and disinfection is Australia's response to bird flu outbreaks. Picture from Agriculture Victoria.
Quarantines, bird destruction and disinfection is Australia's response to bird flu outbreaks. Picture from Agriculture Victoria.

Authorities expect the surprise bird flu outbreak in NSW and Victoria may soon be followed by more flare ups.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.