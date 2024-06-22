Highly productive year round farming and grazing country | Video

Merriwee is 1751 hectares (4328 acres) of highly productive year round farming and grazing country located 52km north of Coonamble.
Offered by Jim and Christine Norrie, the property has predominantly grey self mulching and deep red loam soils and is well suited to cropping and sheep, wool, lamb and cattle production.
Merriwee currently has 906ha (2240 acres) of cropping country with about 243ha (600 acres) sown to wheat.
The lightly timbered grazing paddocks have Mitchell, button and windmill grasses as well as winter herbages, clovers, medics and crowfoot.
There are also areas of beneficial flood out country and some heavy black soils.
Timbers found on Merriwee include rosewood, myall, belah and box.
Water is supplied from an artesian bore, tanks, troughs, dams.
Improvements include a large machinery shed, workshop, hay shed, four stand shearing shed, and expansive sheep and cattle yards.
The cropping operation is also supported by 440 tonnes of grain storage.
There is also a comfortable four/five bedroom home.
Marketing agent Richard Gemmell, Elders, said Merriwee was experiencing great seasonal conditions.
"Merriwee offers the potential to further develop cropping areas, and with motivated vendors, inspections are highly recommended," Mr Gemmell said.
While no specific price guide has been issued for Merriwee, country in the district has been selling in the $1100-$1300/acre range.
Merriwee will be auctioned by Elders in Coonamble on August 1, unless sold prior.
