Farm Online
Home/Property

Highly productive year round farming and grazing country | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Merriwee is 1751 hectares (4328 acres) of highly productive year round farming and grazing country located 52km north of Coonamble.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.