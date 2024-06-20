'Tick of approval' for most parts of Goulburn-Murray Water's price review

The Essential Services Commission has approved new prices for Goulburn-Murray Water customers in northern Victoria over the next four years.
The ESC has signed off on GMW's price submission, saying it was a "high quality" proposal that demonstrated "prudency and efficiency," business and finance general manager Michael Gomez said.
Next year's charges, including inflation, for G-MW's six gravity irrigation districts, Shepparton, central Goulburn, Rochester, Loddon Valley, Murray Valley and Torrumbarry will rise by between 3.8 per cent (Loddon Valley) and 4.9pc (Torrumbarry) compared with this year.
In 2024-25, irrigators in the Shepparton region will pay $8138, rising to $8160 in 2027-28.
Figures for other regions are as follows: Central Goulburn, $7922-$7997; Rochester, $7875-7997; Loddon Valley, $7993-$7850; Murray Valley, $8135-$8232 and Torrumbarry $7792-$7921.
The new price submission will come into effect on July 1, 2024, for four years, with Mr Gomez saying before inflation, many gravity irrigation customers were set to experience a "steady" or lower typical bill.
Some medium and large gravity irrigation customers would experience a slight increase, he said.
Mr Gomez said, before inflation, prices would go up by 1 per cent across the next four years.
He said as a non-profit corporation, pricing was structured to recover costs of the services provided to customers.
"The consistency of our prices since the 10pc decrease in 2020 therefore shows we are operating in a sustainable manner," he said.
The ESC approved a "revenue requirement" for GMW of $478.2 million, over the next four years, $2 million lower, or 0.4pc lower, than its draft decision and $4.1m, or 0.9pc, higher than the amount sought by the corporation.
ESC price monitoring and regulation executive director Marcus Crudden said G-MW's submission demonstrated improved customer value.
"Goulburn-Murray Water engaged well with its customers and community and provided a pricing plan which focused on efficiencies and minimising costs," Mr Crudden said.
"The business has committed to delivering better outcomes through investments in assets underpinning service reliability, improved data security and management, and the continued simplification of some key tariffs.
But while accepting most of its proposals, the commission rejected G-MW's proposed service point fees for unmetered customers as they were considered not to be "cost reflective".
The proposed unmetered service point fees have been reduced by 12pc or around $18 (including inflation).
The ESC said the final decision took into account Goulburn-Murray Water's response to the commission's draft decision and 10 further public submissions.
Beef producer and irrigator Steve Hawken, Elmore, Vic, said like council rates, "everything seems to be going up.
"It's not going up, in my opinion, out of a direct necessity, its going up through mismanagement and inefficiencies," he said.
"There are some really good people involved in G-MW, but there seem to be a lot of people who don't know their jobs."
He said he didn't know what he would be paying yet "but, I know, for the little bit of irrigation I have got, it's an expensive hobby".
He runs a 70-hectare property, growing pastures over half of it, where he was using pumped irrigation.
"The water is a one-off bill," he said.
"But by the time you get to pumping and your power bill, that bloody hurts - it's not crazy, but it's something you can't ignore," he said.
"It's making it harder and harder for people to stay on the land, given we don't have the power to jack our prices up, like everybody else does."
Bridget Goulding, Ulupna Dairy Farm, Katunga, Vic,milks a herd of 110 in Murray Zone 6 and said an increase in charges came at the same time as a 13pc drop in milk prices.
"It concerns me how they think the farmers who are here already are going to manage to stay here and more so what what it is saying to people wanting to come into farming," Ms Goulding said.
"Nothing ever goes down, you never hear the hay prices have significantly back."
She said the north had rain while the property was on irrigation.
But she didn't think processors would increase the price per kilogram milk solids they were offering.
People can also learn more about GMW's 2024-28 Price Submission on the GMW website: https://yoursay.gmwater.com.au/pricing-submission-2024
Those with any further questions can contact GMW Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357.
