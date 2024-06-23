Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Pricey or priceless: How state farming membership bills compare

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 24 2024 - 9:12am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are memberships of farm lobby groups worth it? Here's what producers pay, and get, on a state-by-state basis. File photo.
Are memberships of farm lobby groups worth it? Here's what producers pay, and get, on a state-by-state basis. File photo.

With state farming organisation annual membership renewals hitting email inboxes, analysis of what producers around the country pay shows there is as much as $2000 difference for what is effectively the same service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.