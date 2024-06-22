Sign of the times as more farms sell with wind turbine cash carrot

More and farms are being offered for sale with the added lure of passive income from renewable projects.
An attractive irrigation farm at German Flat, west of Mount Gambier in SA, is the latest.
The Lake Bonney district hosts many wind turbines taking advantage of the Limestone Coast's strong winds blowing off the Southern Ocean.
Also on the market across in Victoria with the same wind turbine offer is a Ballarat district grazing farm going to auction.
With 255 hectares (630 acres), the high rainfall Duckhole Flat property already has many agricultural qualities even without the turbine cash.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the annual lease payments from the turbines is about $30,000.
"This additional revenue stream enhances the financial viability and attractiveness of the estate, providing a stable and supplementary income," they said.
Other than its winds, the versatile farm is said to be ideally suited to cattle and sheep.
It has 81ha (200 acres) or irrigated country with a 320 megalitre irrigation licence and centre pivot.
The farmland is said to be fertile, with varying depths of red soil over limestone.
Average annual rainfall is around 750mm rainfall area, with "an abundance" of bore water supplies.
Agents say the farm is well-fenced and maintained, providing secure and efficient management of livestock and crops.
"With its abundant natural resources, excellent infrastructure, and additional income potential, this estate promises a prosperous and rewarding agricultural future," agents said.
There is sundry shedding, silos and other infrastructure across the property.
Expressions of interest close on Monday, July 29.
For more information contact Damian Venn from Elders Real Estate on 0438 904771.
