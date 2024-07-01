Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Weed control problems lead to cutting-edge innovation in hort sector

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
July 2 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carbon Robotics laser weeders are being used on Victorian horticulture properties. File picture
Carbon Robotics laser weeders are being used on Victorian horticulture properties. File picture

Overseas technology is being used to get on top of weed control by Victorian horticulture producers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.