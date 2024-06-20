Ag policy research body AFI seeks EOFY donation help

Farm sector think tank, the Australian Farm Institute, is urging agribusinesses, producers and others with ties to the industry to make a tax-deductible donation to support its independent research voice before June 30.
In an era when disinformation, misinformation and misdirection were prevalent, the support of robust, independent information had never been more important, said executive director, Katie McRobert.
For 20 years the not-for-profit AFI had been informing farm policy discussions and government decisions Australia-wide to help ensure a viable future for agriculture.
It promoted evidence-based solutions to maximise the economic and social wellbeing of the farming community.
From early work on carbon stores, water allocations and productivity growth to more recent work on advocacy structures, climate response and a farm-focused approach to agricultural sustainability, the AFI was ahead of the curve on policy issues.
"As a very lean non-profit organisation, the AFI urgently needs resources to pursue research on emerging and critical topics, and to continue to deliver insights via the range of publications and events it is known for," Ms McRobert said.
"That support will help amplify the institute's voice as the only truly independent research organisation working to future-proof Australian agriculture."
As an accredited research institute, the AFI was uniquely placed to provide the evidence and analysis needed by decision-makers at all levels to chart a path through an increasingly complex space.
"The institute has built a formidable reputation as a credible research provider and innovative thought leader due to its independence, the quality of work and industry reach."
