Farm Online
Home/Politics

RAAF drone to cut hitchhiker biosecurity risks from illegal boat arrivals

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated June 21 2024 - 10:28am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arrival of Royal Australian Air Force MQ-4C Triton Remotely Piloted Aircraft System at RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Picture by RAAF/SGT Andrew Eddie.
Arrival of Royal Australian Air Force MQ-4C Triton Remotely Piloted Aircraft System at RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Picture by RAAF/SGT Andrew Eddie.

Australia's first unmanned surveillance aircraft has arrived from the United States and is being prepared to patrol the nation's northern waters as illegal boat arrivals raise concerns of a biosecurity incursion from marine landings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.