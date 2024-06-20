Fiona Simson elected World Farming Organisation vice-president

The immediate past president of the National Farmers' Federation, Fiona Simson, has been elected the new vice president of the World Farmers' Organisation.
Ms Simson was nominated for the post by the NFF and was elevated from her post as the Oceania representative on the WFO Board after a vote at the WFO General Assembly in Rome overnight.
"Farmers are at the forefront of the big issues facing the world, like climate change, food security and sustainability," she said.
"There are many competing voices on these issues, but it's critical farmers present a united front and show global policy makers we can be part of the solution."
Ms Simson stepped down from the NFF last year, after serving seven years in the top job as the organisation's first female president.
The Gunnedah-based farmer was previously the first female president of NSW Farmers for four years.
The vote comes as ballot boxes in foreign lands could direct the fate of Australian agriculture over coming years, particularly in the EU, the UK and India, as much as domestic policy if the rise of extreme conservative populism armed with protectionist policies alters foreign market access.
Around 72 per cent of Australia's total value of agricultural, fisheries and forestry production heads overseas, with the export orientation of each industry varying by commodity type.
Meanwhile, the "blinkered policy approach" of European lawmakers on issues such as animal welfare, deforestation, green tape and the use of chemicals in agriculture have been on the agenda for a high-level delegation of Australian agricultural representatives touring Europe.
The group, including National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar and Special Representative for Australian Agriculture Su McCluskey, have also discussed common challenges, such as environmental regulations, farm productivity, water management and trade, with government officials and industry stakeholders.
Current NFF president David Jochinke, who is in Rome at the WFO event with Mr Mahar, said having Ms Simson positioned at the highest levels of the WFO "elevates the NFF's voice at the table".
"Ensuring Australian farmers will be heard in international conversations on global agricultural policy and how food and fibre are produced in Australia," he said.
"The WFO's growing influence with powerful bodies, such as the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Trade Organization and the United Nations, heightens the need for Australian representation.
"Issues such as climate change, deforestation, animal welfare and agvet chemicals are influencing the policy agendas across the globe. These are all issues of critical concern to Australian farmers and we have to make sure global policymakers and markets understand them in the Australian context."
The WFO is comprised of agricultural bodies from across the globe with membership organised into the six regional constituencies of Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America and North America.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.