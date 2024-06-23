Dream of owning a vineyard close to the city, this could be the one

A vineyard in the Adelaide Hills region has been offered for sale.
The Gumeracha Vineyard is for sale at Gumeracha, about 40km to the east of Adelaide.
The vineyard is spread across 93 hectares (230 acres) and is planted to about 49ha (121 acres) of vines.
The plantings are of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz.
An automatic watering system supplies irrigation from a 115 megalitres of underground and surface licences..
Agents from Colliers Agribusiness say the vineyard is a proven long-term supplier to several producers with current supply agreements.
It includes a three-bedroom home, machinery and storage shedding, two pump sheds, storage dam and formed internal roadways.
No price has been offered for the sale.
Agents say the vineyard "presents in fantastic condition" and is planted to signature in-vogue varieties with a reliable, high-value customer base and economies of scale.
"... the opportunity is self-evident to the discerning buyer," they said.
"Gumeracha Vineyard provides investors, speculators and industry participants an unrivalled opportunity to invest into a premium vineyard in the Adelaide Hills."
The Gumeracha Vineyard is offered for sale by expressions of interest (best offers) closing on Friday, July 26.
For more information contact the agents from Colliers - Nick Goode on 0430 302825 and Tim Altschwager on 0408 914699.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.