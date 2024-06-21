Scrapped NZ methane tax a sign of more balance in cows and climate change talk

The formal ditching of a controversial tax on livestock methane in New Zealand is being heralded as a solid sign of more balanced global commentary on the role of red meat in the climate solution.
Australian cattle and sheep industry leaders say the move adds significantly to more recent international discourse recognising that livestock are essential to both feeding the world and protecting natural resources.
The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation food roadmap, released at the end of last year, has led the way by identifying that animal protein will be critical to eradicating global hunger and malnutrition while turning agrifood systems into a carbon sink to help address climate change.
Cattle Australia's Garry Edwards said more and more data and science to back that was now coming to the forefront internationally, which was putting a more balanced view of cows and methane into the climate solution discussion.
"We are seeing more highlighting of the problems with the anti-meat ideologies and more about how food security plays into the climate solution challenge," he said.
"The move in NZ reflects more common sense coming back into the debate and a much more balanced view overall coming forward."
Victorian sheep producer Charles de Fegely, Dobie, agreed.
He also encouraged producers in Australia to 'do their numbers' and know what their emissions intensity was, saying that was the first step to finding ways to reduce it.
The former NZ Labor government under Jacinda Ardern made a name for itself with it's world-first bid to tax farmers for the methane their stock produce, among other emissions, but the new conservative government this month scrapped that and said it would instead establish a Pastoral Sector Group to constructively tackle biogenic methane.
Jane Smith, a beef and sheep farmer in North Otago in NZ, said those moves were "neither scandalous nor favouritism towards farmers but in fact the only rightful outcome".
"Taxing farmers for their natural, biogenic methane emissions was never going to be a way forward," she said.
"This is not the drastic change that it has been made out to be. For NZ farmers, it is business as usual.
"Our sheep, beef, deer and dairy pastoral systems are amongst the most methane-efficient per kilogram produced in the world."
Ms Smith, who has lobbied extensively on this issue, said NZ milk was produced at 0.74kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of FPCM (fat and protein corrected milk).
Emissions per kilogram of NZ sheepmeat liveweight are 6.01kg of CO2-e.
For NZ beef, the carbon footprint per liveweight kilogram is 8.97kg of CO2-e.
All three figures were well below the combined average of other key dairy, beef and lamb producing nations, Ms Smith said.
"Hence, any rational, fact-based government would clearly decide that taxing current methane output from ruminant livestock makes no sense at all," she said.
"Any taxation for methane emissions from livestock would increase the cost of the red meat and milk produced by NZ.
"Further, it would actually increase global methane emissions if we assume that any decreased production from NZ livestock would be replaced by production of that same product elsewhere in the world, at a higher methane footprint."
