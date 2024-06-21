Farm Online
Cultural flows: $100m ready to flow for First Nations basin buybacks

By Jason Gregory
Updated June 22 2024 - 10:09am, first published 6:45am
First Nations groups have received $100 million for Murray-Darling Basin water buybacks. Picture supplied.
First Nations groups will be entering the Murray-Darling Basin water market from Saturday with a $100 million cheque following the launch of the interim governance Aboriginal Water Entitlement Program.

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National Rural Affairs Writer

