Cultural flows: $100m ready to flow for First Nations basin buybacks

First Nations groups will be entering the Murray-Darling Basin water market from Saturday with a $100 million cheque following the launch of the interim governance Aboriginal Water Entitlement Program.
The funding is to facilitate investment in cultural, social and economic activities and was part of the Restoring Our Rivers reforms negotiated with the Greens and crossbenchers late last year that guaranteed to return 450 giglaitres a year of environmental flows for the southern basin by 2027.
The revamp of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan also repealed the statutory 1500GL cap on Commonwealth water buybacks.
The Basin hosts 40 First Nations groups and while water is a vital part of the connection to Country for the peoples they currently own less than 0.2 per cent of surface water entitlements.
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the program "begins to reverse" that situation and recognises the lasting and deep connection of First Nations peoples with water.
"First Nations communities have cared for Murray-Darling Basin rivers for thousands of years but have been largely excluded from accessing, managing, and owning water," she said.
"We are also committed to buying entitlements - to ensure the investment can deliver best value for money for our Basin First Nations communities."
To quantify the potential, the federal government recently paid farmers, irrigators and water traders around $205 million for 26.35 gigalitres per year of MDB water entitlements.
The voluntary buybacks were stockpiled through a competitive tender process opened last year to reclaim 44.3GL/yr of sustainable diversion limits target for seven NSW and Queensland catchments.
However, the amount paid for each individual transaction is dependant on several factors, including the relative reliability of the water.
An interim governance body has been set up following a period of consultation earlier this year so that water entitlements can be purchased,before a permanent body is established.
The directors and advisory group members were independently selected from First Nations groups in the Basin.
A strategic purchasing framework has also been released which outlines the types of water entitlements that may be bought and the different purchase methods available, including using water brokers, expressions of interest, market-led proposals or gifts.
The program has been developed in close partnership with First Nations representatives.
It was first announced in 2018 with a $40m commitment that the former government never spent.
Labor has injected a further $60m since coming to power as part of a broader effort to strengthen the Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Act 2023.
"Together, we can take crucial steps towards delivering the Basin Plan in full in a way that values and supports First Nations communities," Ms Plibersek said.
Meanwhile, more than $610 million will be spent in the coming financial year on a mix of voluntary water buybacks, water-saving infrastructure and constraints under a revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan that will restore vast quantities of water to Australia's largest and most important river system.
The figure has not been officially announced by the government and was found submerged in Federal Budget papers released on May 14.
Government data released in February showed the number of license holders wanting to sell Basin water entitlements in that round far exceeded what was needed to hit target volumes in some catchments.
Ms Plibersek said at the time that the tender process showed the direct purchasing of water - the first in the basin since 2020 - "can be effective" as one tool to reclaim water rights.
A MDBP audit two years ago found it would fall 750GL short of its total of 3,200GL by the deadline of June 2024.
Labor's plans for its Restoring Our Rivers Act were hatched following that audit.
The legislation, which passed parliament late last year after the government secured crossbench support, made changes to the Water Act and Basin Plan giving the states until 2027 to reach water recovery targets, along with extra funding and accountability measures.
The trade-off was that the agreement, which sets out how Basin water is to be shared, also paved the way for voluntary buybacks from primary producers.
