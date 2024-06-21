Lightly stocked Western Downs country makes $1565/acre at auction

The 931 hectare (2301 acre) Queensland Western Downs property Woodlawn has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $3.6 million - equal to about $3867/ha ($1565/acre).
Offered by sisters Jeanine Koch and Kay Wust after 98 years of family ownership, the freehold property was bought by neighbours Stuart and Mandy Henning.
Both of the registered bidders were active at the auction, with the auction kicking off at $2.5m.
Woodlawn is located 25km south of Glenmorgan and is principally cleared brigalow/belah country.
There is about 780ha of cleared country with the balance being remnant timber on ridge areas, shade around water points and along creek lines.
In addition to buffel grass there are also strong stands of blue grass, kangaroo grass, and other natives.
The boundary fence is in good order with the eastern boundary exclusion fenced.
The timber and panel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and a calf race.
Water is supplied from seven main dams and four smaller dams.
The four bedroom homestead has adjustable stumps.
There is also a two stand shearing shed with a Lyco wool press and shearers quarters.
Marketing was handled by John Malone and Brock Simpkins from Nutrien Harcourts, Dalby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.