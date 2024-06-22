New camera 'wand' next tool in biosecurity battle

It looks somewhat like a witch's wand and biosecurity officials are hoping it works its magic on hitchhiker pests.
A new camera tool, harnessing digital technology, dubbed the Cyclops 2, will be used to identify small hitchhiker pests and play a key role in maintaining biosecurity protocols.
Biosecurity officials say one of the greatest risks to Australia's agriculture industry are hitchhiker pests, unwittingly brought into the country either through human transport routes or freight.
There is the real risk of some of the Department of Agriculture's biggest biosecurity threats, such as Khapra beetle or giant African snails, being brought in via international trade or transport.
The Department is hoping the Cyclops 2, developed in New Zealand, will help make the jobs border security staff easier and safer and the testing process more efficient.
The probe will be trialed in Melbourne and staff are hopeful it will allow them to better test difficult to reach areas.
Justine Saunders, deputy secretary of biosecurity and compliance at the Department of Ag, said the pilot aims to make biosecurity officers' jobs easier and safer.
"If successful, the wand could unlock a digital, efficient and safe way for officers to check hard-to-reach areas, such as the top of shipping containers or underneath large machinery," Ms Saunders said.
She said at present it was a laborious process conducting adequate testing.
"Currently inspections are very labour intensive involving non-digital equipment."
"This technology can safeguard the safety and wellbeing of hardworking officers who serve on the frontlines of our nation's biosecurity."
"What's more, with their enhanced digital functionality, these wands could also increase our risk detection capabilities and better protect Australia's agriculture sector from hitchhiker pests."
