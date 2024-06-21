Farm Online
Parliamentary report backs death of live sheep by sea trade

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated June 21 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:20pm
The parliamentary inquiry has recommended a bill be passed to formalise the end date for the export of live sheep by sea from Australia. File picture.
A rushed parliamentary advisory report into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 has delivered no surprises in recommending that the bill be passed to "absolutely" end the trade by May 1, 2028.

