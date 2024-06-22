Farm Online
Home/Politics

Nats want live sheep convoy to Canberra, farmers air marginal seat battle

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated June 22 2024 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nats want live sheep convoy to Canberra, farmers air marginal seat battle
Nats want live sheep convoy to Canberra, farmers air marginal seat battle

Nationals leader David Littleproud has made a clarion call for a "convoy to Canberra" that would take grassroots protests against Labor's live sheep by sea ban in Western Australia on the road to the seat of federal government power.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.