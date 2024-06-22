Farm Online
Home/Rural Life

Doctor wants a farmer: love keeps medics in the bush

By Stephanie Gardiner
June 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Hardie is the only GP-obstetrician in a remote agricultural community of 5000 people. (HANDOUT/UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME)
Clare Hardie is the only GP-obstetrician in a remote agricultural community of 5000 people. (HANDOUT/UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME)

When Clare Hardie was in her third year of medical school, she fell in love with a sheep farmer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.