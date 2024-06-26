Farm Online
Coalition's nuclear option threatens farmers' renewable income stream dream

JG
By Jason Gregory
June 27 2024 - 6:45am
Charlie Prell believes a nuclear energy rollout will deny farmers the opportunity of the passive income renewables can provide farmers. Picture supplied.
Charlie Prell believes a nuclear energy rollout will deny farmers the opportunity of the passive income renewables can provide farmers. Picture supplied.

Thousands of wind turbines and solar panels are pencilled in for renewable energy zones across Australian farmland in coming years however, if the Coalition's nuclear energy plan comes to fruition, some landholders will miss out on an income kickalong that could save the family farm.

