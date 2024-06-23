Avenel farm offers a rich legacy of fine wool and beef production

A premier grazing farm on the northern outskirts of the pioneering town of Avenel in Victoria offers lots of history of its own.
Rhiwlas has its own rich legacy of producing fine wool and quality beef cattle across 169 hectares (418 acres) alongside the Hume Freeway.
Just a few kilometres outside the town, famous as the hometown of a young bushranger Ned Kelly and also the lesser-known Arthur Bayley, the discoverer of gold at Coolgardie in WA, is the gently undulating farm block.
Located between Seymour and Euroa, Avenel is 130km north of Melbourne.
Agents from Ray White were also caught up in the town's history saying the farm "whispered tales of heritage".
The farm is split across four titles with a five-bedroom brick home built in 1974, a fully equipped shearing shed and the added water security of a town connection.
Those titles are Homestead Block on 47ha (116 acres), The Back Paddocks are across the other three titles on totaling 122ha (301 acres).
Average annual rainfall is said to be 610mm.
No price has been suggested for the sale with expressions of interest closing on Wednesday, July 24.
The farm's rear paddocks border the Hume Freeway and agents suggest its proximity to the town and an approved development site with rural residential zoning offers investment opportunities.
They also say the farm is set up for livestock agistment, with cattle yards and secure water from four large dams and that town connection.
An irrigation system has been established around the home.
The brick home is located behind a low-lying ridgeline for privacy and protection from the weather.
The home features an open plan with terracotta tiles throughout the living space and carpet in the bedrooms.
There are open fires, sub-floor heating and split-system units..
The sitting room has a floor to ceiling glass paneled wall which opens out to an easterly facing space under an extensive pergola.
The home overlooks a tennis court set and extensive lawn areas, plus gardens.
"Whether you're seeking a serene family retreat or a strategic development opportunity, Rhiwlas can fulfil those visions," agents said.
For more information contact the agents from Ray White Rural - Brendan Woodley on 0419 544364 and Jason Hellyer on 0403 043571.
