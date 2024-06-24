Quality cattle country in highly regarded Red Hill district

Described as being ideally suited as a cattle fattening or stud enterprise, the freehold property features predominantly bottletree, brigalow, belah melon hole/vine scrub soils.
There are excellent stands of blue grass, buffel, green panic pastures as well as a good coverage of natural winter clover.
Bottletree is divided into four main paddocks and two smaller holding paddocks.
A small laneway leads to a good set of portable steel yards with five-way drafting pound, race, RPM crush, scales and loading ramp with double catwalk.
All of Bottletree is shown as white on the Queensland Government vegetation map, with all of the property developed, including useful shade clumps and windbreaks.
The very well-watered property has a new solar powered share bore and five dams.
Improvements include a 20x14m machinery/hay shed, a 17x11m machinery shed, a hangar type shed with two 40 foot shipping containers, a storage shed, and a three bay garage with power with a carport and a container.
There is also a council approved gravel pit.
The very well maintained three bedroom Queenslander home is positioned in a large, fenced area.
There is also a demountable building currently used as a fourth bedroom/teenagers retreat.
Bottletree will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on July 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.