Neutral ENSO points to normal rainfall patterns

A feature of neutral patterns in the Pacific in the past has been allowing for the occasional brief disturbance to have an effect. There is a slightly greater than normal chance of brief cold outbreaks, especially in July and August, but such events are usually short-lived. They can, however, briefly increase frost potential in the few days following, but such events are also likely to be important to help boost winter rainfalls to near normal. One thing that is fairly certain is that there is no chance of an El Nino returning in the next 12 months. International modelling puts its chance at just 1 per cent.