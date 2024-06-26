Neutral ENSO points to normal rainfall patterns

Most local and international models agree that near neutral El Nino - Southern Oscillation conditions will persist in the Pacific basin for at least the rest of winter. Given this neutrality, it is likely that rainfall patterns over much of NSW and Queensland will also be close to normal for the rest of winter. The chances of rainfall being below normal are a little greater in Victoria and south west NSW.
With sea surface temperature patterns remaining warmer than normal around a lot of the continent, winter temperatures are also favoured to be above normal, although extended periods of clear skies on and west of the ranges could see minimum temps ending up closer to normal. Consequently, the chance of frost is near to normal.
A feature of neutral patterns in the Pacific in the past has been allowing for the occasional brief disturbance to have an effect. There is a slightly greater than normal chance of brief cold outbreaks, especially in July and August, but such events are usually short-lived. They can, however, briefly increase frost potential in the few days following, but such events are also likely to be important to help boost winter rainfalls to near normal. One thing that is fairly certain is that there is no chance of an El Nino returning in the next 12 months. International modelling puts its chance at just 1 per cent.
To the west, the Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral and is forecast to remain neutral over the rest of winter. However, with a developing La Nina over the tropical Pacific in spring, this has the potential to change then. A neutral IOD usually allows for an occasional northwest cloud band to develop, but with such infrequency that it has minimal effect on winter rainfall in the southeast states. SSTs throughout most of the Indian Ocean remain higher than normal and as this has rarely occurred in the past, its exact effect on the Australian weather in the coming months remains a little unclear.
As far as other indicators are concerned, to the north the Madden-Julian Oscillation is weak and is mostly expected to remain weak for at least another month or two. A weak MJO is typical of winter and generally, has little or no impact on Australian rainfall. This is likely to remain the case in spring. To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is also neutral at the moment. This index is expected to remain neutral for some weeks, but one significant Southern Ocean cold change could change that fairly quickly.
