Neutral ENSO points to normal rainfall patterns

By Don White, Weatherwatch
June 27 2024 - 9:00am
Most local and international models agree that near neutral El Nino - Southern Oscillation conditions will persist in the Pacific basin for at least the rest of winter. Given this neutrality, it is likely that rainfall patterns over much of NSW and Queensland will also be close to normal for the rest of winter. The chances of rainfall being below normal are a little greater in Victoria and south west NSW.

