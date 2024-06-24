Well-known SA dryland farmland on the market for spring

Land once owned by a pioneering family of the Borrika district in the Murray Mallee is set to join the upcoming spring sales.
Land formerly owned by the well-known Huxtable family, now the Simpsons, will be offered to the market .
Leighton Huxtable was the president of former SA Farmers Federation for six years.
Ray White Rural South Australia has issued a preliminary notice for sale of the Borrika country across 2122 hectares (5243 acres) of grazing/cropping country.
Borrika is on the Karoonda Highway, about 16km east of Karoonda and 65km north-east of Tailem Bend.
The big property is to be offered for sale as a whole or broken up into multiple lots.
Agents say the historic land is mostly arable across its red brown, sandy loams which have been improved with clay delving.
The Huxtable family was one of the earliest adopters of no-till cropping in the region..
"Quality infrastructure provides opportunity for independent holding," agents said.
The Borrika district was opened for farming in 1912 with the Huxtables early pioneers.
At the time of settlement, E.H. Huxtable was elected the first president of the local Agriculture Bureau which was established by the SA government to promote this new agricultural region.
Leighton Huxtable from the Borrika Agricultural Bureau was in 2013 recognised for providing "an exceptional service to primary production" by the Ag Excellence Alliance through the Borrika Buying Group.
Mr Huxtable had been "active throughout his career in assisting local farmers in reducing operating costs", the honour read.
For more information on the looming sale contact Ray White Rural SA on 8842 3202 for more information.
