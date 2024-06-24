Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Cash crunch averted | Lifeline to keep money flowing into the country

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 24 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cash is still king in the country, but the problem is keeping the flow of notes and coins continuing despite the distances involved. File picture.
Cash is still king in the country, but the problem is keeping the flow of notes and coins continuing despite the distances involved. File picture.

Armaguard has been given a lifeline to keep delivering cash to the bush.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.